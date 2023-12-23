Foggy conditions in the overnight hours this Saturday

TONIGHT:

Be cautious of wet, misty, and foggy conditions tonight. We have a dense fog advisory in place overnight. Low temperature is 48 degrees. Wind out of the south at 5 MPH.

TOMORROW

Temperatures are set to really soar going into Sunday with a continuing southerly breeze in place. We’re talking numbers that could be over 20 degrees normal in spots with the potential for some peeks of sunshine in the latter half of the day. It’ll be unseasonably warm to the point in which it could be one of the top ten warmest Christmas Eves on record, and to crack the top ten, we’ll have to get up to 60 degrees

CHRISTMAS DAY

Another weather system will give way to a damp and windy Christmas Day with showers moving into central Indiana as early as mid-Monday morning. Wind gusts on Monday could also approach 35-40 MPH. Shower chances will persist for much of next week with colder air eventually set to return. We can’t rule out a few snow showers late next week. Evening hours on Monday continue to be wet but heavier showers and wind speeds will start to push northward and out of our area by Tuesday morning. We’re still expecting things to be wet overnight and into Tuesday morning but it wont be quite as intense as what we’re expecting Christmas Day.

8 DAY-FORECAST

Making our way into next week we can see rain and even show still cling onto the forecast as temperatures decline. skies try to clear out as well but it will be difficult to see mostly sunny skies. Into next weekend and the end of 2023 we have a shot at a few snowflakes. Some models have it in their forecasts, others don’t, so we will keep an eye open for a few flurries.