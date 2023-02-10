News

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Mortgage rates increase after weeks of decline

The average mortgage rate crept higher last week after weeks of falling.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.12% on Thursday, up from 6.09% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year ago, the average rate was 3.69%.

Purina dog food recall

Purina is recalling certain bags of dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it voluntarily recalled select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food.

Nestle Purina says it was informed of two separate confirmed cases of dogs with signs of Vitamin D toxicity after consuming the food.

Disney+ loses 2.4 million subscribers

Disney+ lost a net 2.4 million subscribers in the last three months of 2022 — marking the streaming service’s first decline since launching in late 2019.

The drop in Disney+ subscribers — which was bigger than analysts expected — was especially seen overseas.

Chick-fil-A testing plant-based meat

Chick-fil-A is testing plant-based sandwiches made with cauliflower.

Chick-fil-A says its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets. Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas, and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavor.

Report: Indianapolis international named top 10 airport

Indy is once again ranked as a top 10 airport in the U.S., coming in seventh on a list compiled by Travel Lens.

Travel Lens says the high ranking is based on wait times, uncrowded gate areas, and other factors.