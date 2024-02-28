Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight: The heart condition doctors most often miss in women

Health Spotlight: The heart condition doctors most often miss in women

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — There are nearly 1 million heart-related deaths each year, and cardiac warning signs vary widely.

Large blockages are usually spotted quickly, but not those in small heart vessels.

Women are much more likely to experience a specific “small vessel disease” and be misdiagnosed.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has more details on the often-missed heart condition in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

City Market businesses say goodbye...
Business /
Tornado watch issued for central,...
Local News /
Study: The connection between the...
Health Spotlight /
Wendy Williams has primary progressive...
Health Spotlight /
No. 14 Indiana defeats Northwestern;...
College Basketball /
Higher court action cuts access...
Political News /
Substitute teacher at high school...
I-Team 8 /
Man gets 195-year sentence for...
Crime Watch 8 /