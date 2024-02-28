Health Spotlight: The heart condition doctors most often miss in women
(WISH) — There are nearly 1 million heart-related deaths each year, and cardiac warning signs vary widely.
Large blockages are usually spotted quickly, but not those in small heart vessels.
Women are much more likely to experience a specific “small vessel disease” and be misdiagnosed.
News 8’s Brittany Noble has more details on the often-missed heart condition in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.
