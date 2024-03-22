Eskenazi prepares to open new health center on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major investment in the form of a new 95,000-square-foot health center is getting set to open.

The ribbon-cutting for the Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus happened Thursday.

According to a news release from Eskenazi Health, the facility is part of $90 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County. The campus at 6002 E. 38th St. sits at the northeast corner of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Its goals are to make primary care accessible to the east side, prevent more serious diseases, help with early detection, and contribute to a better quality of life.

The new facility has been touted as Eskenazi Health’s most comprehensive, innovative and community-focused health center on the east side of Indianapolis.

Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett says Eskenazi Health’s investment will have a great impact on Indianapolis neighborhoods. He adds that the large investment allows for a more-accessible, high-quality and affordable route to health care for east side residents.

The new addition has transformed a former paved area into green space, making it a destination for community events and recreational activities. It will be along the IndyGo Purple Line.

The center will open open April 17.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus will also serve as a new home for the expansion of the Eskenazi Health Public Art Collection thanks to philanthropic support from Eskenazi Health Foundation. Art from 51 artists, including many from or with ties to Indianapolis’ east side, will be available to enjoy inside the building and on the surrounding campus.

According to the release, in 2023, Eskenazi Health provided care through 437,113 outpatient primary care visits with 105,851 unique patients receiving care through the health system.

Eskenazi Health says it has several locations throughout the neighborhoods of Indianapolis.