Health Spotlight: Alternative procedure for spinal canal condition

(Image from Video Aired on WISH)

(WISH) — Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spinal canal that puts pressure on the spinal cord and nerves.

It can cause debilitating pain and numbness in the lower back and legs, and 10% of all Americans will experience it.

But, a new alternative procedure is sparking hope to relieve that pain.

News 8 has details in Monday’s health spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.