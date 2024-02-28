Search
Heartland Film presents Earth Reels

by: Divine Triplett
Heartland Film, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a nonprofit arts organization renowned for its diverse array of programs throughout the year.

Notable events include the 11-day Heartland International Film Festival held in October, the prestigious Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival in July, and the esteemed Truly Moving Picture Award.

Since its establishment in 1991, Heartland Film has remained steadfast in its mission to curate, promote, and celebrate meaningful and thought-provoking films from various perspectives.

The films selected and showcased by Heartland Film are chosen for their ability to inspire conversation, stimulate imagination, and challenge perspectives.

Each film, regardless of genre or style, shares a common trait: they go beyond mere entertainment.

For more information about Heartland Film and its impactful initiatives, visit heartlandfilm.org or connect on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X.

