I-Team 8

Bird flu puts Indiana farmers on high alert

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2005 file photo, turkeys are seen at a turkey farm near Sauk Centre, Minn. Bird flu has returned to Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, The highly pathogenic disease was detected in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County of western Minnesota after the farm reported an increase in mortality last weekend. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. The flock was euthanized to stop the spread. (AP Photo/Janet Hostetter, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the past year, Indiana famers have lost more than 400,000 birds to the flu and as we come into the fall flu season, farmers are on high alert.

“We are concerned about the fall migration of wild migratory birds has started, so we are on high alert,” Denise Derrer Spears of the Indiana Board of Animal Health said.

Some of the birds flying over your house on their way south are carrying with them a potentially deadly avian flu. Avian flu is spread by the droppings of migratory water fowl, which makes it difficult controlling the spread. On the front line of this flu war is the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. They have not seen any infected birds yet, but this virus has survived the warmer summer months.

“The most recent cases there have been about 20 new cases nationally in ten different states, and right now, a lot of those have been north like the Dakotas, the northern sector states, and that is what we are concerned about with the migration. As birds start flying south for the winter, we are highly likely going to start seeing it again,” Spears said.

Indiana turkey farmers rank number four nationally in overall production. The National Turkey Federation told me Indiana turkeys typically don’t end up on the Thanksgiving Day table, but on the lunch room table.

Earlier this year, I-team 8 showed the farm in southern Indiana that reported the first avian flu case in the country. The only way to control this flu is to kill the entire flock. Across the country, that meant millions of birds were put down leading to a shortage in the grocery store.

“That does have an impact on what is in the grocery store. We have seen some temporary short-term product disruptions for some items like restaurants or in the grocery store” sBeth Breeding of the National Turkey Federation said.

She says not to expect a national turkey shortage for Thanksgiving however, the price of turkey is expected to increase over the next couple of weeks. Gaining control over this flu will be a challenge because it is not economically feasible to vaccinate flocks. This flu is being detected in all types of poultry flocks, and it has farmers on edge.

“Those folks that are producing table eggs (and) producing turkey for table meat, those folks are very keyed up and on high alert. They are doing everything they can to keep disease from getting into their barns. They are basically on lockdown on a lot of these facilities,” Spears said.

Just to be clear, there is almost zero chance of this flu crossing over to the human population. The last reported case of avian flu in Indiana was in early September.