Former Marsh location coming back to life as grocery store

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Marsh Supermarkets closed a store in Carmel 5-1/2 years ago, but, according to a sign on the window, a grocery store chain from Illinois have applied for a permit to sell beer, wine, liquor and a open a drugstore.

I-Team 8 has confirmed with Carmel government officials that Harvest Market is seeking permits to reopen the former Marsh store in Merchants’ Square mall. Harvest Market has two stores in Illinois. The company filed paperwork with the city last week that outlines plans for the exterior and interior of the building.

I-Team 8 was told by staff at Carmel City Hall that the paperwork will not be available to the public until late next week.

Carmel City Council Member Kevin Rider said, “You know, you never like to see anything abandoned but that is what the market did. You know, we go temporary use out of it for our library when we upgraded our library, but we are always excited to see old space revitalized.”

The former Marsh store at Merchant’s Square sat empty for almost three years. The Carmel Clay Public Library took up temporary residence in the space for two years. There are signs at the front door directing library patrons to the new location, while a week-old newspaper meant for the periodical section sits on the concrete.

When Marsh closed its doors in summer 2017, Kroger and Fresh Market bought the more profitable locations. This Marsh location in Carmel is one of 18 stores that were essentially abandoned.

Kroger has an existing location within a mile of the Merchant’s Square store.

Several Marsh locations around the northside of Indianapolis have been repurposed in the past couple of years.

I-Team 8 reported about Traders Point church buying the Marsh building at 62nd Street and Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, and Academy Sports renovating a Marsh store in Westfield. In January, News 8 reported the plans that HMD Motorsports has for the Marsh property in Brownsburg. All are expected to open with new purposes later this year. This store in Carmel is the first that I-Team has found that is being repurposed as a grocery store.

Rider said, “It is a free market, if somebody is looking at, I’m sure they have done studies and they feel this is viable for them. Free market is free market.”

As of Friday, the Carmel government was not offering any tax incentives to the new owner to take over the property.

Calls to Harvest Market were not returned by Friday afternoon.