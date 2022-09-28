I-Team 8

ISP search of Wabash River concludes

Indiana State Police search the Wabash River in Peru, Indiana. (WISH Photo, File)

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police confirm to I-Team 8’s Richard Essex that police have concluded their search of the Wabash River in Peru.

State police would not confirm what they were searching for, or what they may have found.

The search appears connected to Kegan Kline, the suspect in the “anthony_shots” child porn case that’s also connected to the Delphi murders.

The search began Aug. 19, the same day a court allowed state police to take custody of Kline under a sealed order.

An attorney for Kegan Kline told Essex this morning that he had “no comment.”

Kline is due in court Oct. 20.

Court filings in August indicated Kline was “exploring other legal options” and in negotiations with the prosecutor.