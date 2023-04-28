Leveling decades of crime at Towne and Terrace will take time

Demolition happens April 28, 2023, at the Towne and Terrace housing units in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An excavator on Friday took about 30 minutes to tear down one of the housing units at Towne and Terrace, but it took years of crime, drugs, absentee owners and government intervention to get this point.

Liz Durden, the president of the Towne and Terrace homeowners’ association, told I-Team 8, “I have seen the best and now basically it is at its worst, and it is not pretty at all.”

Since she was a kid, Durden had dreamed of living in this complex just south of the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road. That was before the crime and drugs, and before absentee owners rented their condos to anyone. Today, she stands just a few yards from a building being torn down and is helping lead the charge to have the entire complex demolished.

“It feels good that I know people are going to be able to be replaced, relocated, and it is equitable for all of us involved, the owners and the renters,” Durden said.

The Indianapolis city government owns 106 units and still need to buy another 152 to completely demolish the property. The city is offering owners three times the appraised value to condominium sellers.

Durden and other owners will get to choose another comparable place to live, and the city will pay a portion of the difference.

I-Team 8 found condos that sold in the past year for $15,000. The first unit torn down Friday morning had an assessed value of $20,000, according to Marion County property records.

Renters occupy most units at Towne and Terrace. The city is offering them 42 months of rental assistance.

Aryn Schounce of the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, said, “So if they are paying $500 a month now but to get into a similar unit, it would be $1,000. They would receive that benefit, a differential of the $500 basically, for 42 months paid in three installments.”

The six units torn down Friday morning were just a small portion of the work ahead.

I-Team 8 was told language barriers exist, and not everyone in the complex is 100% on board with the city’s plan. If an owner refuses to sell, the city could use eminent domain.

Durden knows the time has come to move on. “But it is bittersweet, because I am Brentwood. This has been my home since ’89. I mean it is like starting all over. I’m looking forward to it, but, still, I wish I could have stayed here, kept everything up, but it is just my wishes.”

The city government hopes to have Towne and Terrace leveled by the end of 2024. The city doesn’t have plans for the site beyond that.

