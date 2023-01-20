I-Team 8

Pet hospital faces fines for dumped trash at new location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, All Pet Health Care on Washington Street has been dealing with dumped trash, vandalism, and theft at their new location that is being renovated.

They originally wanted to open the location in October, but everything that’s been going on has delayed the project.

“They vandalize your progress, steal your HVAC, or they steal the workers’ vehicles over there. It’s hard to get people back over there,” manager Veronica Vance said..

On top of that, the Department of Business & Neighborhood Services for Indianapolis sent them a letter threatening fines because of the trash other people are dumping on the property.

“If you don’t get this cleaned up, we’re going to do upwards of 2500 dollars for fines and penalties,” the Director of Communications of Noah’s Animal Hospital, Thomas Dock said.

The letter is very frustrating for them. “We’re taking the steps we need. We put up a security fence. We’ve got security cameras,” Dock said.

The city told I-Team 8 they got a tip from someone in the community, which prompted the letter.

In a statement, the Department of Business & Neighborhood Services said, “We’re hoping to connect with the owner/occupant next week to work with them on the options they have, and whether an extension might allow them to get the trash cleaned up. With the ultimate goal of keeping our city clean, DBNS is always willing to work with property owners on these issues.”

They also said they’ll offer All Pet “no dumping” signs.

“We just need a little bit more help,” Dock said.

To get that help, they’re asking the community to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

“If you guys see people across the street, call the police,” Vance said.

All Pet Health Care tells me they would like to open the new location by the end of March if help from the community can prevent delays caused by vandalism and trash dumping.