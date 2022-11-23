I-Team 8

Trucking industry trends opening doors for inexperienced drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An extra three cents for a bag of potato chips may not seem like a big deal. But Steve Gold, owner of 160 Driving Academy, the largest commercial driving school in the nation, says that extra cost can give trucking companies more money to spend on safety training and therefore, can save lives.

“That’s why brokers are so prevalent in the [trucking] industry, everybody wants the lowest cost, nobody wants to pay for those things. Until you’re, you know, you kill family of four,” Gold said.

Just two weeks ago, police say Victor Santos was drunk when he crashed his semi-truck into a school bus in northern Indiana. The crash left 16 people injured, many of whom were teenagers. Documents show Santos worked under his own company with just one truck. I-Team 8 is finding he represents a disturbing, larger trend in the trucking industry.

“Yes, that individual has a commercial driver’s license, but it’s like giving your 16 year old the keys to Ferrari, you know, there’s no way they’re going to operate that vehicle safely,” explains Gold. “You saw a massive supply demand imbalance for truck drivers [and] there weren’t enough. And the impact was our toilet paper wasn’t getting to the shelf store in time.”

According to federal data from FTR Transportation Intelligence shows in July 2020 to October of this year, more than 233,000 new trucking companies have entered the market, a response to soaring demands. 70% of the new carriers were just one truck, including Victor Santos. Gold says while many may be trying to meet the industry demands, safety training isn’t always been put first.

[There were] 5,000 fatalities on the highway last year. These were new drivers, experienced drivers. And these are all avoidable,” Gold said.

At 160 Driving Academy, Gold says students are required to complete a minimum of 160 hours of driving during a four and half week program. He says students are then greatly encouraged to work for a major company, such as Pepsi or Amazon. Gold says larger companies will provide additional safety training and mentorship.

“We tell them all not to start their own company for at least two years. Go work for a larger employer,” explains Gold. “Then if you’re a safe driver, and you’ve got enough money and you want to go out on your own, then go for it. But until then, don’t try and do it on your own.”

I-Team 8 is finding many small companies are dependent on getting jobs through brokers.

“As long as you meet the minimum criteria for the broker, and that you’re on their approved motor carrier list, you can go on an app and find any load and and sign up to pick it up and bring it anywhere you want. With no additional oversight,” explains Brad Cosgrove, a partner at Clifford Law Firm based in Chicago.

According to FTR Vice President, Avery Vise, “The number of new carriers per month is falling, presumably due to the same financial factors that are driving up the number of carriers exiting the business – soaring diesel prices, weaker spot market rates, rising financing costs, etc. However, the number of new carriers remains far higher than the pre-pandemic norm. The reasons for this resilience are complicated, but we believe it is due to a combination of business model shifts in trucking and technological advancements in managing trucking capacity,’ he tells I-Team 8 in a statement. “A sizable share (roughly 29%) of the carriers that entered the market between July 2020 and October 2022 have already failed – presumably due to the same factors that are causing carrier failures to rise. While we have not conducted a comprehensive analysis of the historical data, we believe that this performance is no worse than the pre-pandemic norm and might actually be better.”

Gold says he works with companies that have started things such as scoring for drivers, helping them get their CDL’s and adding 50 hours of one on one training in order to heighten safety training standards. However, he says, in recent years, drivers are switching from company to company. In some cases, they make the switch after only working six months for a company. He says this can make it hard for companies to track driving records and levels of experience, which adds to the concern that safety isn’t always put first.

“All these things are avoidable,” says Gold referring to the crash involving Santos. “That’s what kills me is like, it’s they’re all avoidable.”