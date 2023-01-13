I-Team 8

Youth Football Coach, Mentor, Killed In I-65 Shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — 43-year-old Richard Hamilton was the coach of the Indy Steelers, a youth football team, for over a decade.

The Johnson County Coroner confirmed he was the one shot and killed on I-65 on Wednesday night.

Tarkington Park is where Hamilton, known as Coach Nell, became a pillar of the community.

“Rain, sleet, snow, He’s going to be here. The kids and the parents knew that Coach Nell was going to be in Tarkington,” said Anthoney Hampton, childhood friend, “That’s what made him great.”

Coach Nell’s cousin, Damon Lee, says he did what he did for the community because someone did it for him when Coach Nell was a kid.

“If you just want a chance and somebody to believe in you and somebody to help you to where you need to be come talk to coach Nell. He was the heart and soul of the community,” he said.

Over the course of a decade and a half he reached a lot of kids, “I would say over a 1000, easy,” Lee said.

The person coaching by his side during those years was Darryl Smith Sr., who first coached with Nell because they wanted to coach their own kids football team.

“More and more every year we became like a family. More and more we understood that, the importance of our role. The importance of understanding that we’ve got to guide these young me and give them the right tools to succeed,” Smith Sr. said.

A lot of those responsibilities went well beyond the football field.

“Checking in on them in their classrooms, going to school, making sure they’re doing what their supposed to do. If there was a bad report with the teacher, handling that if we need to. We made sure we were their father figure, their uncle figure, or their big brother figure that they needed. It was definitely very important. More important than the X’s and O’s,” Smith Sr. said.

Smith Sr. told I-Team 8 whoever shot Coach Nell on the foggy stretch of I-65 at County Line Road in Greenwood stole the soul of the community.

The Indiana State Police is asking for video from anyone driving in the area around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, so they can track down whoever did this.

According to police, preliminary evidence shows the van Coach Nell was riding in was targeted by someone in a silver passenger car.

“I would hope that everyone starts to think about their behavior with these guns,” Hampton said.

