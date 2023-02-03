Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests man in multiple cases of shots fired, injuring 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan police say their department arrested a man on Tuesday for his alleged role in multiple shots fired incidents in January.

Police responded to four shots fired runs in the first block of South Mount Street off West Washington Street that included firing into homes, vehicles, and a person shot incident on Saturday, police said on Thursday. The area has a funeral home and a Mexican restaurant and some homes.

Detectives talked with community members and gathered information that led to a possible suspect and vehicle. Officers searched the area, and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle escaped, IMPD says.

Detectives identified the vehicle on the far east side of Indianapolis using license plate technology. Police located the vehicle and the suspect, 21-year-old Elijah Oates.

Detectives served a search warrant and located three handguns, fired shell casings, and live rounds. Oates was arrested for his alleged role in these incidents, according to IMPD.

Oats is charged with four counts of criminal recklessness.