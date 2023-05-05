Indiana allergy-free bakery to close, eliminate 105 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bakery that specializes in allergy free snacks is ceasing operations and eliminating 105 jobs. The company notified the state of Indiana earlier this week.

Enjoy Life Foods announced the closing of its Jeffersonville Ind. bakery in a letter to the state of Indiana.

According to the letter sent by Enjoy Life Foods:

‘As a result of the decision to close its Jeffersonville Bakery, the Company expects to implement several rounds of terminations until the final closing of the facility. In the first round, the Company will implement employee terminations on July 3, 2023. In the second round, the Company will implement employee terminations on September 1, 2023. In the third round, the Company will implement employee terminations on October 2, 2023. In the final round, the Company anticipates implementing employee terminations on April 1, 2024.’

The action is expected to be permanent, the entire facility is expected to close on or before April 1, 2024.

Enjoy Life Foods was started in 2002 and offers a variety of gluten-free and other allergy-free products.