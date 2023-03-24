Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Broadcasters Association to hold Career Fair

(Provided Photo/IBA)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– If you’re interested in a career in broadcasting, this weekend the Indiana Broadcasters Association is hosting its Spring Career Fair. Find a job at WISH-TV or many other Indiana broadcasters!

The Indiana Broadcasters Association connects stations with broadcasters looking for new opportunities. Twice a year, the IBA hosts a career fair for students and job seekers to meet one-on-one with stations from across the state who are looking to grow their staff. Those looking for jobs can search current openings on the IBA Jobs Board.  Jobs are posted for 90 days or until they are filled.

The career fair will be held at the East Event Centre in Carmel from 1:30-4:30 p.m. EDT. Tickets are free and available here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Behind the Bricks: The lake inside IMS
Behind the Bricks /
Eaton police confirm no human remains found in search for missing teen
Local News /
Indianapolis Airport could set record for one of the busiest days during Spring Break travel
Local News /
Conservative heavy hitters coming to Indy next month
Local News /