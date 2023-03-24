Indiana Broadcasters Association to hold Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– If you’re interested in a career in broadcasting, this weekend the Indiana Broadcasters Association is hosting its Spring Career Fair. Find a job at WISH-TV or many other Indiana broadcasters!

The Indiana Broadcasters Association connects stations with broadcasters looking for new opportunities. Twice a year, the IBA hosts a career fair for students and job seekers to meet one-on-one with stations from across the state who are looking to grow their staff. Those looking for jobs can search current openings on the IBA Jobs Board. Jobs are posted for 90 days or until they are filled.

The career fair will be held at the East Event Centre in Carmel from 1:30-4:30 p.m. EDT. Tickets are free and available here.