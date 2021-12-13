Indiana News

1 tornado confirmed in Indiana’s Friday storms

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a weak tornado damaged trees and roofs and downed a utility pole over a nearly 5-mile path on Friday night in Lake County.

No injuries were reported from the Indiana tornado, one of several across nine states during thunderstorms on Friday night and early Saturday.

The tornado touched down at 10:05 p.m. Friday about 3 miles north-northwest of Cedar Lake and lifted five minutes later about a mile north-northwest of Crown Point, the weather service at Chicago says.

Peak winds were estimated to be from 75-85 mph. The tornado’s maximum width covered 100 yards.

The tornado was the only one verified in Indiana by Saturday night, according to a weather service map of the tornadoes on Friday and Saturday. A list of the tornadoes continued to be compiled on Sunday night, when Kentucky offices of the weather service tweeted its surveys could take several days to complete because of power outages and a need to stay clear of rescue crews.