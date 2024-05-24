20-year-old accused of firing gun inside Fort Wayne grocery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man was in custody Friday after police say he fired shots inside a Kroger grocery Thursday night in Fort Wayne.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Multiple 911 callers alerted Fort Wayne Police Department shortly before 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The callers reported a man firing shots inside the Kroger at 6310 E. State Blvd. That’s east of downtown at the intersection with Maplecrest Road.

Police learned the male had fled before officers arrived. Police then searched the store for additional shooters; none were found, but multiple bullet casings were located.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the male, who police say was located in the area and taken into custody. Police did not give any additional information on the male as they continued to collect evidence and interview witnesses Thursday night.

He was identified on Friday as Richard Klaff Jr. He’d been taken into custody about a half-hour after the shooting inside the grocery.

Online court records Friday night showed he faces three counts of attempted murder, and a count of criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm in a building. He’s scheduled to be formally charged Tuesday morning in Allen Superior Court 5. He remained in the Allen County jail on Friday night.