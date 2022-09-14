Indiana News

Body found in pond identified as Purdue student from China

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A man’s body found last month in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as that of a 30-year-old Purdue University graduate student from China.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says the body found Aug. 23 in a West Lafayette pond is that of Minxi Yang. She says the coroner’s office had to collect DNA from a relative to compare against the DNA of the man found in the pond.

The Journal and Courier reports that Yang was listed in Purdue’s directory as a graduate student in the Physics and Astronomy Department.

The coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology reports before ruling about the manner and cause of his death.