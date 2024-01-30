Body of college-aged male found outside building at Purdue, coroner confirms

The gate at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Tippecanoe County Coroner has confirmed the body of a college-aged male was found outside a research lab on campus on Jan. 28, 2024. (WISH Photo)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner is investigating the death of a college-aged male whose body was found on the campus of Purdue University.

Coroner Carrie Costello says her office was called to a research lab on Allison Road around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a male who was deceased outside.

Costello did not share the man’s name or say how he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon but the results were not available Tuesday morning.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, and we hope they are respected during

such a difficult time,” Costello said in a release.

Purdue officials have not said if the man was a student.

The cause and manner of the man’s death remain under investigation.