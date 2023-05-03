Closures coming to Sherman Minton Bridge

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — Closures are coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge in May.

The Sherman Minton Bridge is a double-decked bridge that carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River, connecting New Albany and Louisville. The Sherman Minton Renewal project is a major bridge rehab and painting project that is expected to double the life of the 60-year-old bridge.

In May, the Sherman Minton Renewal team will be implementing three directional closures of the Sherman Minton Bridge. According to a press release, the closures will allow crews to work safely as they implement the traffic shift for phase 3 and begin demolition activities.

Derby weekend and Memorial Day weekend will not be affected by construction activities.

May 19-22, Eastbound I-64

Eastbound I-64 will be closed over the weekend beginning on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22.

During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from New Albany will be closed.

While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.

Local access only will be maintained for I-64 eastbound traffic past the I-64/I265 Interchange.

May 23-26, Westbound I-64

Westbound I-64 will be closed for three days beginning on or after 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 until 5 a.m. Friday, May 26.

May 30-June 5, Westbound I-64

Westbound I-64 will be closed for six days beginning on or after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 5.

During the westbound I-64 closure, the I-264 ramp to westbound I-64 will be closed.

While the westbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.