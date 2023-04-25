‘Community Help Line Live’ offers chance for updates, answers after Richmond industrial fire

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond residents have an opportunity Tuesday to ask questions about debris collection, air quality monitoring, and other issues related to a recent industrial fire.

Community Help Line LIVE, an in-person version of the hotline put in place to share vital information after the massive April 11 warehouse fire, will run from 4 – 8 p.m. at Fairview School on L Street in Richmond.

Officials from various state, local, and federal groups, including the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will be on hand to share updates and answer questions.

Residents unable to attend Tuesday’s event can still reach the community helpline at 765-973-9300.