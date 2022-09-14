Indiana News

Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville.

The Missouri-based manufacturer will build a $259 million distribution center in Rushville and plans to employ 170 people. The facility will be located at 2606 N. State Road 3 on the city’s north side and is planned to be completed by 2024.

Plans for the center were first announced in November.

The company says there is an increased demand for pet food and pet ownership in the U.S., leading the manufacturer to increase its presence in the Midwest.

Mike Kampeter, president of Diamond Pet Foods, said in a statement, “We are excited to choose Rushville for its proximity to suppliers as well as the community’s skilled workforce. This new state-of-the-art facility will allow us to continue offering quality pet food at prices pet parents can feel good about. We look forward to adding Rushville and Indiana to the Diamond family.”