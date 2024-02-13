Dog found with snout zip-tied shut adopted by South Bend officer who rescued him

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A dog who was found with its snout zip-tied shut last Friday in South Bend has found his forever home in the company of the police officer who saved him.

The South Bend Police Department shared news of the dog’s rescue in a social media post Monday.

The department says sometime Friday, Ofc. Stephanie Northcutt responded to a report of an animal running around in a neighborhood on the city’s south side. There, she found the lone Doberman with a dark-colored zip tie tied tight around his snout.

Several people tried to rescue the dog before officers arrived, but Northcutt was able to gain the dog’s trust so she and other bystanders could help him and get the zip tie off.

Despite his state, Northcutt said that “she knew the moment she laid eyes on the pup that he was the perfect addition to her family.”

The pup, now named Zeus, enjoyed a weekend getaway bonding with Northcutt’s other dogs before the department says she made the adoption official with the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

The animal center also said that Zeus wasn’t expected to suffer any long-term physical effects due to his injuries. “(He) is doing extremely well despite the bad hand he was dealt,” the department said.

Zeus is the second pup that Northcutt has rescued while on the job. She later joked that dispatch would need to stop sending her on animal calls “because she will soon run out of room at her house.”

The department says following the impact Zeus’ story had on the community, Northcutt is planning to sponsor two adoptions at the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

“The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding Zeus’ zip tie. But… in the meantime… happy trails, Zeus… enjoy your new home! ” the department ended the post.

Bodycam footage of Zeus’ rescue is attached below.