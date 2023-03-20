Elkhart police find man dead in river

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Elkhart police pulled a man’s body out of the river Sunday after a paddle-boarder called 911.

At 3:52 p.m., police received a call regarding a body floating in the St. Joseph river near 2101 Edgewater Boulevard and Okema Street, Elkhart Police Department says.

Officers and first responders arrived and pulled the deceased male from the water.

The cause of death is undetermined, and the male’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police say the homicide unit responded per protocol, and is investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately provided.