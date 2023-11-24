Gov. Holcomb requests flags fly at half-staff in honor of Rosalynn Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in Atlanta in 2018. The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Governor Holcomb asks for flags to be flown at half-staff in respect for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

This is per President Joe Biden’s orders that the flags be lowered as a mark of respect to honor her legacy. Rosalynn Carter passed away on Sunday, at 96, peacefully with family by her side.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” former President Jimmy Carter said in a statement, “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Holcomb requests residents and businesses to lower their flags. They will be lowered starting sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 25, to sunset on Nov. 29.