Gov. Holcomb to break ground on Toyota facility in Columbus

(Provided photo/Toyota Material Handling)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb is set to join executives from Toyota Material Handling and local officials Wednesday to break ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bartholomew County.

Toyota Material Handling, also known as Toyota Forklift, makes and distributes forklifts, pallet jacks, tow tractors, order pickers, and other material handling equipment.

Earlier this month, the company announced its ambitious plan to expand its headquarters campus in Columbus to include a new 295,000-square-foot facility dedicated to the production of electric forklifts.

The nearly $100 million investment aims to “meet the growing demand from customers for electric material handling solutions,” the company said in a release.

Toyota Material Handling says the new facility is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the region, including the creation of up to 85 new jobs by the end of 2026. The expected wage for these new positions is $28.88 per hour.

The facility also “marks a crucial step” in the company’s commitment to “innovation and stability in the material handling industry.”

Holcomb expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to strengthen Indiana’s manufacturing sector and reinforce the state’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

“This groundbreaking is not just a significant milestone for Toyota Material Handling but also for our community and state,” Holcomb said in a statement. “The investment in this new facility underscores Indiana’s robust business environment and our commitment to supporting industries that drive economic growth and technological advancement.”

Local officials also praised the project, noting its anticipated positive impact on the local economy and workforce. The facility’s focus on electric products aligns with broader industry trends toward sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.

Toyota Material Handling, a global leader in the material handling industry, continues to innovate and expand its capabilities. The upcoming facility in Columbus is set to play a pivotal role in the company’s strategy to enhance its product offerings and meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to draw significant attention from community members and stakeholders, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Toyota Material Handling’s presence in Columbus and the broader Indiana manufacturing landscape.

The groundbreaking will take place at the Toyota Material Handling facility on Inwood Drive at 10 a.m. The facility is right off of I-65 west of Walesboro, about 5 miles south of Columbus.