Greensburg man dies after Dodge Caravan hit by train

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 78-year-old man died Monday afternoon after his vehicle was struck by a train in Greensburg, Indiana State Police say.

ISP Crash Reconstructionist revealed that at 12:30 p.m. Monday, a 2006 Dodge Caravan, driven by Charles Papenhaus, of Greensburg, turned southbound onto County Road 200 East from State Road 46.

Police say the driver’s side of Papenhaus’s vehicle was struck by a westbound Indiana and Ohio Railway Train that was crossing County Road 200 East.

Papenhaus sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner’s Office. Neither of the two occupants in the train were injured, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.