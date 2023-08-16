Holcomb names new Secretary of Commerce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Holcomb named David Rosenberg as Secretary of Commerce on Tuesday.

Rosenberg will take over the role immediately. He had previously served as Indiana Economic Development Corporation chief operating officer and chief of staff since 2021.

“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to Governor Holcomb for the opportunity to lead the IEDC and serve Hoosiers as Indiana’s next secretary of commerce,” Rosenberg said in a Tuesday release. “Over the last two years, we’ve executed against a strategic vision that enables businesses and talent to be successful in Indiana while setting new committed capital investment records and unprecedented investments in communities throughout the state.”

Holcomb also said Ann Lathrop, IEDC chief strategy officer, will “continue to lead the agency’s integrated business development strategy while assuming more of the agency’s strategy-focused responsibilities,” the release said.

She will also join Holcomb’s cabinet.