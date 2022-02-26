Indiana News

Indiana judge weighs adult court for teen in girl’s killing

(stock image courtesy: Pixabay/Nomevisualizato)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A judge is weighing whether a 15-year-old boy should be tried as an adult on charges alleging that he molested and fatally strangled a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year.

A St. Joseph County magistrate heard testimony Wednesday on whether the boy should be waived from probate to superior court, where he would be tried as an adult and receive a harsher sentence if convicted.

The South Bend Tribune reports that a ruling was not expected for at least several days.

The boy was previously found psychologically competent to stand trial in Grace Ross’ March 2021 killing in a wooded area near New Carlisle, about 75 miles east of Chicago.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD investigating man’s death as homicide

Crime Watch 8 /

IMPD says van from fatal hit-and-run likely found

Crime Watch 8 /

Pet Pals TV: Big Dog Flooring’s Benny and Bernstein

Local /

Ball State prof.: Putin wants to restore Soviet Union, humiliate America

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.