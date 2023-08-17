Indiana tax on gasoline to climb again in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s tax on gasoline sales will jump to its highest point this year in September.

The Indiana Department of Revenue says the gasoline use tax will be 21.1 cents per gallon beginning Sept. 1.

That’s an increase of 1.7 cents per gallon over August.

The tax is set based on the average wholesale price of gasoline in the previous month.

The total combined state and federal taxes on a gallon of gasoline in Indiana in September will be 73.5 cents.