Indiana uncle-nephew duo charged in Jan. 6 riot investigation

Dale Huttle, circle in red, is charged in the Jan. 6 riot. (Provided Photo/DOJ)

(WISH) — Two Indiana men have been charged for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal investigators have charged 61-year-old Dale Huttle, of Crown Point, and his nephew, 40-year-old Matthew Huttle, of Hebron, in the case.

Dale Huttle was arrested in Crown Point on Nov. 9 and Matthew Huttle was arrested Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.

Investigators say the duo was among the many who illegally entered the Capitol.

Court documents accuse Dale Huttle of striking a Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer with a flagpole and trying to take a baton from another officer.

Investigators say Dale Huttle tried to take the baton from a police officer on Jan. 6, 2021. (Provided Photo/Department of Justice)

According to court documents, Huttle yelled for officers to “surrender” shortly after trying to grab the baton.

Investigators say they’ve also got confirmed photos of Matthew Huttle inside the Capitol after it was breached.

A photo of Matthew Huttle that investigators say was taken inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Provided Photo/Department of Justice)

Investigators say the cell phone data acquired from cell phone providers link the two to the area during the riot.

Dale Huttle faces charges of:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon

Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Matthew Huttle faces charges of: