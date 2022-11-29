Indiana uncle-nephew duo charged in Jan. 6 riot investigation

(WISH) — Two Indiana men have been charged for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Federal investigators have charged 61-year-old Dale Huttle, of Crown Point, and his nephew, 40-year-old Matthew Huttle, of Hebron, in the case.
Dale Huttle was arrested in Crown Point on Nov. 9 and Matthew Huttle was arrested Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.
Investigators say the duo was among the many who illegally entered the Capitol.
Court documents accuse Dale Huttle of striking a Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer with a flagpole and trying to take a baton from another officer.
According to court documents, Huttle yelled for officers to “surrender” shortly after trying to grab the baton.
Investigators say they’ve also got confirmed photos of Matthew Huttle inside the Capitol after it was breached.
Investigators say the cell phone data acquired from cell phone providers link the two to the area during the riot.
Dale Huttle faces charges of:
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings
- Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings
Matthew Huttle faces charges of:
- Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings
- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.