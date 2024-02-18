Search
ISP detectives investigating interstate shooting on I-80/94

by: Jay Adkins
CROWN POINTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an interstate shooting that occurred Saturday evening on I-80/94.

Investigators believe a crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. Saturday on I-80/94 near Burr Street. The investigation shows that the driver of a 2009 Ford Escape was struck by gunfire and, as a result, crashed the vehicle into the median wall. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives ask that anyone with information or footage of the incident contact Detective Campione at 219-696-6242.

