Judge reschedules Kegan Kline hearing for March 30

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A judge in Miami County has rescheduled the Thursday court appearance of Kegan Kline, the child porn suspect who is also a central figure in the Delphi murders investigation.

The judge moved the hearing to March 30 following a request from Kline’s attorneys.

Kline, 28, of Kokomo, has been linked to the investigation into the 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi. He has not been charged in that case and has not been publicly named a suspect in their deaths.

He is due to face trial in May on 25 charges related to child pornography and child exploitation in an unrelated case. Five other child porn-related charges were dismissed in November after prosecutors claimed insufficient evidence.

Prosecutors say Kline used the “anthony_shots” social media profile to sexually explicit photos from at least 15 underage girls. Police found dozens of the images on Kline’s phone and tablet.

One of the girls Kline communicated with using the “anthony_shots” profile was Libby German, according to police. The messages show her discussing a meeting with him.

“Kegan Kline is actually known to have been in contact with one of the victims, in this case, Liberty German. In fact, he was in contact with her on the very day of the murder,” Kevin Greenlee, co-host of the Murder Sheet podcast, told News 8’s Richard Essex in October.

Indiana State Police in October announced that a suspect, 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, had been arrested for the Delphi murders. The police investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.