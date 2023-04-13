Lake County uses helicopter to fight large brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department fought a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon using a helicopter with a Bambi bucket filled with water to stop the flames.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Gary first responders requested help from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit in attacking a large brush fire that spread across an area just off US 12 between Gary/Chicago International Airport and Buffington Harbor, according to a Facebook post.

The large fire became dangerously close to the Praxair natural gas facility before Lake County pilots were able to put it to a stop just before 5 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department released a video of the helicopter putting out the blaze on their Facebook page.