Man arrested after trying to steal concrete mixer truck, police say

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old Tell City man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal a concrete mixer.

Tell City Police Department said in a Thursday social media post that employees at Mulzers Concrete Supply on Monday saw Cambron Brady jump into a mixer truck and then try to drive it over a flood levee. He didn’t succeed, stranding the truck and then running from the vehicle.

Police say he could be charged with auto theft; unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle; and OWI. Online court records on Thursday night did not show criminal charges filed against Brady in Perry County.

No one was hurt. The damage to the property was minimal, police say.

Tell City is an Ohio River city of about 7,400 people in southern Indiana. It’s about halfway between Louisville, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana.