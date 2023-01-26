Indiana News

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Grant County

An Indiana State Police logo on the door of a State Police cruiser.

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Upland man died Thursday morning after hitting a semi-tractor on State Road 22 in Grant County.

At 8:36 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, according to Indiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed Jeremiah Rupel, 41, was driving a 2011 Ford Focus westbound on State Road 22 near County Road 500 East. Rupel drove across the center line and into the eastbound lane, head-on hitting a 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor.

Rupel died at the scene. No one else was injured.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected of playing a role in the crash.