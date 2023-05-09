Man seriously injured in crash outside Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A Scotsburg man was seriously injured in a crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said in a release Tuesday.

Crash reconstructionists with the Indiana State Police Versailles District say around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Brian Mullins, 43, of Scotsburg, Indiana was driving northbound on U.S. 31 in a white 2005 Ford F-250, heading toward County Road 275 North, just south of Seymour, Indiana.

Seymour is an hour south of Indianapolis.

Investigators say then, for an unknown reason, Mullins’ truck left the east side of the road. Mullins overcorrected and then left the west side of the road.

Mullins’ struck an embankment before hitting the passenger side of a 2023 semi-truck pulling a trailer that was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Road 275 North.

Investigators say Mullins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from his vehicle.

Mullins was critically injured in the incident, and taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour before being life-flighted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The driver of the semi-truck, Daniel Adkins, 45, of Harrison, Ohio was not injured in the crash.

Officers are awaiting toxicology reports on both drivers. No further information on the crash or Mullins’ condition was immediately available as of Tuesday morning.