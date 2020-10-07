Murder of father, 15-year-old son stuns northwest Indiana neighborhood

GARY, Ind. (WBBM) — A father and his teenage son were found dead in their home in a grim discovery that left a Gary, Indiana, neighborhood stunned.

On Tuesday night in the northwest Indiana neighborhood, friends, family, and investigators were trying to answer the question of why.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office ruled the deaths of both father and son a homicide. Kelton Aaron, 39, had lived on the 4400 block of Johnson Street in the Glen Park section of Gary for a while, but his son – Amari, 15 – had recently moved in.

The person who shot and killed Kelton and Amari Aaron is still out there.

Family members at the scene Tuesday afternoon who were too shaken to speak on camera. Kelton Aaron was a loving father of seven, they told Hickey.

Gary police said both Kelton and Amari Aaron were found shot Monday afternoon, after a call for a welfare check from a neighbor.

Dispatch recordings indicated that the father and son had been there dead for a long time and the door was open. There was no sign of a break-in.

WBBM went to Gary Police on Tuesday for an update on this case, but no one available to speak. Later, a Gary police representative said the investigation remains ongoing and there is no further info to be released at this time.

Kelton and Amari Aaron’s family said they are anxiously waiting for an update, after being told on Monday that police didn’t have any information to release about a suspect.

Amari had just turned 15 and was reportedly a freshman at a local high school.

He and his father work together at a lawn-care business. Their family said they will be greatly missed.

Questions have arisen about surveillance video that could be used in the investigation. Neighbors said police were asking for any private surveillance video Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Gary Police Metro Homicide Unit at(219) 755-3855 or their Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.