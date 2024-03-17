National Weather Service confirms another tornado in Indiana from Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service Northern Indiana on Sunday confirmed that another tornado was in Indiana on Thursday night.

According to a social media post, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana “confirmed that damage found in Adams County, IN is tornadic and the start of a tornado that tracked into Mercer County, OH. The tornado began at 6:40 PM EDT March 14th. It was on the ground for 15 minutes with peak winds of 100 mph and a max width of 450 yards.”

National Weather Service confirms another tornado in Indiana from Thursday Cleanup and damage assessment was underway in Selma, Indiana, on March 15, 2024, a day after a nighttime tornado. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer) 1 / 32 Cleanup and damage assessment was underway in Selma, Indiana, on March 15, 2024, a day after a nighttime tornado. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)