National Weather Service confirms another tornado in Indiana from Thursday

(Provided Photo/National Weather Service Northern Indiana via X)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service Northern Indiana on Sunday confirmed that another tornado was in Indiana on Thursday night.

According to a social media post, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana “confirmed that damage found in Adams County, IN is tornadic and the start of a tornado that tracked into Mercer County, OH. The tornado began at 6:40 PM EDT March 14th. It was on the ground for 15 minutes with peak winds of 100 mph and a max width of 450 yards.”

Cleanup and damage assessment was underway in Selma, Indiana, on March 15, 2024, a day after a nighttime tornado. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

