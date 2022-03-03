Indiana News

Secret Service in DC arrests 2 reported to be men in car with Indiana plate

(WISH) — The Secret Service says two people were arrested on multiple charges amid reports saying they were taken into custody in a car with Indiana plates near the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C.

In the car, more than a half-dozen officers found an assault-style rifle, multiple military-style bags, and what appeared to be body armor components.

“The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran,” said the Reuters report.

Multiple reports on Thursday night quoted a Secret Service statement saying the men were near the Ukrainian embassy, and said they were planning to join the Ukraine military. The Washington Post says the men told authorities they drove from Indiana to volunteer.

The Secret Service says its uniformed officers about 9:10 a.m. Thursday saw two people acting suspiciously near a vehicle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street Northwest.

A statement from the Secret Service said, “Officers subsequently arrested one individual for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Transportation of a Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, Unregistered Firearm and Carrying a Firearm Without a License and arrested a second individual for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.”

The two people were taken to a Metropolitan Police Department division for “processing,” the statement said.

The Secret Service, as is its practice, did not identify the two people.

The Secret Service provides protection for the president, vice president and others; and investigates crimes against the financial infrastructure of the United States.