South Bend woman faces charges for dealing meth, cocaine, and other substances

Troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post discovered 14.2 grams of cocaine, 16.9 grams of methamphetamine, and several other substances while searching Carolina Hooker's home in South Bend on April 18, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police Bremen Post)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A South Bend woman was arrested Tuesday after a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police for dealing and possessing methamphetamine and cocaine.

A release by the ISP Bremen Post Wednesday says troopers have been investigating Carolina Hooker, 43, since a tip was received months ago, alleging Hooker was a suspected drug dealer.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant on Hooker’s residence in the 52000 block of Myrtle Avenue.

During the search, officers discovered approximately 14.2 grams of what officers believed to be cocaine, almost 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and various narcotic pills, marijuana, and other paraphernalia.

Hooker was taken into custody and faces charges of dealing cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, legend drugs, schedule II controlled substances, narcotics, paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Hooker was being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. A preliminary hearing date has not been set at this time.