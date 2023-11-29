Truck driver dies in crash in southern Indiana

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WISH) — A driver from Ohio died in a Tuesday morning crash in a deep ditch off U.S. 50, police say.

Gregory M. Monning, 62, of Harrison, Ohio, died in the crash. The Ohio city sits northwest of Cincinnati on Indiana’s border.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office was called about 5 a.m. Tuesday to the fatal crash on U.S. 50/U.S. 150 near Lily Pond Road. That’s just east of the Indiana city of Loogootee.

Investigators think a 2020 Freightliner box truck was eastbound on the highway when it went off the south side of the road and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop in the ditch. Monning died at the crash scene.

The highway was closed for about four hours for cleanup.

Loogootee is a city of about 2,600 that’s about a drive of 1 hour, 14 minutes northeast of downtown Evansville in southern Indiana.