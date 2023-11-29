Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Truck driver dies in crash in southern Indiana

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police cruiser. (Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WISH) — A driver from Ohio died in a Tuesday morning crash in a deep ditch off U.S. 50, police say.

Gregory M. Monning, 62, of Harrison, Ohio, died in the crash. The Ohio city sits northwest of Cincinnati on Indiana’s border.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office was called about 5 a.m. Tuesday to the fatal crash on U.S. 50/U.S. 150 near Lily Pond Road. That’s just east of the Indiana city of Loogootee.

Investigators think a 2020 Freightliner box truck was eastbound on the highway when it went off the south side of the road and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop in the ditch. Monning died at the crash scene.

The highway was closed for about four hours for cleanup.

Loogootee is a city of about 2,600 that’s about a drive of 1 hour, 14 minutes northeast of downtown Evansville in southern Indiana.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

South Carolina takes over Notre...
College Basketball /
Isaiah Swope scores 22 as...
College Basketball /
Former Indiana lawmaker pleads guilty...
Political News /
Faith leaders gather to plant...
Local News /
Indiana teachers’ union signals room...
Education /
Hendricks Regional Health website down...
Health Spotlight /
Colts, Lucas Oil team up...
News /
Violence, gunfire hit popular Broad...
I-Team 8 /