Woman dies after shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died after being shot Tuesday in Fort Wayne, police say.

At 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Lillie Street. Dispatchers received several phone calls regarding several shots in the area.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with a gunshot wound. Medical services arrived shortly after and pronounced the woman dead.

The shooting took place in the back of the home near an alley.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.