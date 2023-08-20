Indiana State Fair ends with fun, food, and entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair ended Sunday after several weeks of fun and activities. Since late July, the fair has offered a variety of things to do, including live music, new food experiences, rides, vendors, and exhibits.

The last day of the fair features festivities like the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Xpogo stunts, and a Demolition Derby. The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage will close out with a performance by gospel artist CeCe Winans.

The fairgrounds operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fair allows attendees plenty of time to explore.

The Midway is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and tickets start at $14.