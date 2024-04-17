Search
Indiana State Police investigating fatal shooting in Scott County

Scene of the incident at an apartment in the 2900 block of East State Road 56 in Scottsburg. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Scott County early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 2900 block of East State Road 56 in Scottsburg. Deputies discovered that two male occupants of the apartment were involved in an argument. One male was shot by the other with a handgun during the dispute. Medical services transported the injured male to Scott County Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Deputies requested assistance, and Indiana State Police detectives, troopers, and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident, and no arrests have been made at this time. Detectives do not believe there is any immediate threat to the public, and all involved individuals have been identified.

Investigators identified the deceased man as Edward Milam Calton, 49, of Scottsburg. Calton’s family has been notified.

