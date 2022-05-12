Inside INdiana Business

Chamber unveils ‘Best Places to Work’ rankings

(photo courtesy of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce)
by: Alex Brown
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has released the rankings for the “2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana.” The annual rankings, split into four categories, were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.

The categories of companies include small (between 15-74 U.S. employees); medium (between 75 and 249 U.S. employees); large (between 250 and 999 U.S. employees); and major (1,000 or more U.S. employees).

The No. 1 companies in each category include:

  • Small: JA Benefits LLC (Bedford)
  • Medium: TrueScripts (Washington)
  • Large: CAPTRUST (Chesterton)
  • Major: Jackson Lewis, P.C. (Indianapolis)

This is the fourth consecutive year for JA Benefits to top the small category. TrueScripts, CAPTRUST, and Jackson Lewis each hit the top spot for the first time.

“For our top winners, I’m so pleased to see a small business like JA Benefits consistently engage its employees and put them first,” Indiana Chamber CEO Kevin Brinegar said in written remarks. “The way the other three leading companies have used survey results in the program to keep improving and ascending is also so impressive. Leveraging this contest to enhance the workplace is really what the program has always been about and why we encourage organizations to take part.”

You can view the full rankings below. Companies marked with an asterisk indicate Hall of Fame businesses.

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (53)
Company / Primary Indiana Location

  1. * JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford
  2. KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel
  3. DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville
  4. Powers & Sons Construction Company / Indianapolis
  5. The MDC Group / Noblesville
  6. INCOG BioPharma Services / Fishers
  7. Magnum Logistics / Plainfield
  8. netlogx / Indianapolis
  9. Qualifi / Indianapolis
  10. Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel
  11. Mobile reCell / Fishers
  12. Bowe Digital, LLC / Kokomo
  13. Conner Insurance / Indianapolis
  14. iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel
  15. ADVISA / Carmel
  16. Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis
  17. * Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel
  18. Donovan CPAs / Avon
  19. Edify / Fishers
  20. Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis
  21. Banning Engineering / Plainfield
  22. Artisan Electronics / Odon
  23. * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis
  24. REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown
  25. Dittoe Public Relations / Indianapolis
  26. Valve + Meter Performance Marketing / Indianapolis
  27. BLASTmedia / Indianapolis
  28. FORCE Communications, LLC / Indianapolis
  29. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. / Indianapolis
  30. Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis
  31. Fleece Performance Engineering / Pittsboro
  32. ECS Solutions / Evansville
  33. Visit Indy / Indianapolis
  34. * Apex Benefits / Indianapolis
  35. Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis
  36. M D Architects, PC / Indianapolis
  37. Centerfirst / Carmel
  38. Creative Works / Mooresville
  39. Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport
  40. * First Person – NFP / Indianapolis
  41. The International Center / Indianapolis
  42. The Mind Trust / Indianapolis
  43. Integrity Learning Center / Plainfield
  44. Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers
  45. LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis
  46. The Mattison Corporation / Indianapolis
  47. General Insurance Services / Michigan City
  48. Network Solutions Inc. / Granger
  49. Invesque / Carmel
  50. Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy / Kokomo
  51. Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis
  52. Renovia / Indianapolis
  53. Starin Marketing / Chesterton

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (38)
Company / Primary Indiana Location

  1. TrueScripts / Washington
  2. * E-gineering / Indianapolis
  3. OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw
  4. Springbuk / Indianapolis
  5. Performance Services / Indianapolis
  6. Gibson / South Bend
  7. Onebridge / Zionsville
  8. Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis
  9. Reis-Nichols Jewelers / Indianapolis
  10. Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis
  11. OneCause / Indianapolis
  12. eimagine / Indianapolis
  13. * SEP / Carmel
  14. The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis
  15. The Garrett Companies / Greenwood
  16. Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis
  17. HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis
  18. * Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis
  19. True Rx Health Strategists / Washington
  20. Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis
  21. * J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel
  22. Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis
  23. VOSS Automotive, Inc. / Fort Wayne
  24. * Elements Financial / Indianapolis
  25. IU Credit Union / Bloomington
  26. Lauth Group, Inc. / Carmel
  27. RQAW / Fishers
  28. Harmony Healthcare IT / South Bend
  29. United Consulting / Indianapolis
  30. Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo
  31. Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington
  32. Milhaus / Indianapolis
  33. Unified Group Services, Inc. / Anderson
  34. Jackson Systems / Indianapolis
  35. AssuredPartners / Jeffersonville
  36. Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC / Noblesville
  37. Heritage Federal Credit Union / Newburgh
  38. BMWC Constructors / Indianapolis

Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (24)
Company / Primary Indiana Location

  1. CAPTRUST / Chesterton
  2. Hylant / Multiple locations
  3. Moser Consulting / Indianapolis
  4. Kopka Pinkus Dolin / Indianapolis
  5. * Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis
  6. * Centier Bank / Merrillville
  7. Electric Plus, Inc. / Avon
  8. Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville
  9. * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis
  10. Formstack / Fishers
  11. Zotec Partners / Carmel
  12. Shepherd Insurance / Carmel
  13. * FORUM Credit Union / Fishers
  14. Horton Group / South Bend
  15. Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital / Carmel
  16. Impact Networking, LLC / Indianapolis
  17. MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Indianapolis
  18. Buckingham Companies / Indianapolis
  19. * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel
  20. IPMG / West Lafayette
  21. American College of Education / Indianapolis
  22. American Structurepoint / Indianapolis
  23. Bloomerang / Indianapolis
  24. * Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne

Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (10)
Company / Primary Indiana Location

  1. Jackson Lewis, P.C. / Indianapolis
  2. * Edward Jones / Statewide
  3. ARCO Design/Build / Indianapolis
  4. * Horseshoe Hammond casino / Hammond
  5. Protiviti / Indianapolis
  6. Baker Tilly US, LLP / Indianapolis
  7. Bastian Solutions / Carmel
  8. Colliers Indianapolis / Indianapolis
  9. Nucor Indiana / Crawfordsville
  10. Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis

