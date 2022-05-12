Chamber unveils ‘Best Places to Work’ rankings

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has released the rankings for the “2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana.” The annual rankings, split into four categories, were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.
The categories of companies include small (between 15-74 U.S. employees); medium (between 75 and 249 U.S. employees); large (between 250 and 999 U.S. employees); and major (1,000 or more U.S. employees).
The No. 1 companies in each category include:
- Small: JA Benefits LLC (Bedford)
- Medium: TrueScripts (Washington)
- Large: CAPTRUST (Chesterton)
- Major: Jackson Lewis, P.C. (Indianapolis)
This is the fourth consecutive year for JA Benefits to top the small category. TrueScripts, CAPTRUST, and Jackson Lewis each hit the top spot for the first time.
“For our top winners, I’m so pleased to see a small business like JA Benefits consistently engage its employees and put them first,” Indiana Chamber CEO Kevin Brinegar said in written remarks. “The way the other three leading companies have used survey results in the program to keep improving and ascending is also so impressive. Leveraging this contest to enhance the workplace is really what the program has always been about and why we encourage organizations to take part.”
You can view the full rankings below. Companies marked with an asterisk indicate Hall of Fame businesses.
Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (53)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- * JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford
- KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel
- DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville
- Powers & Sons Construction Company / Indianapolis
- The MDC Group / Noblesville
- INCOG BioPharma Services / Fishers
- Magnum Logistics / Plainfield
- netlogx / Indianapolis
- Qualifi / Indianapolis
- Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel
- Mobile reCell / Fishers
- Bowe Digital, LLC / Kokomo
- Conner Insurance / Indianapolis
- iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel
- ADVISA / Carmel
- Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis
- * Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel
- Donovan CPAs / Avon
- Edify / Fishers
- Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis
- Banning Engineering / Plainfield
- Artisan Electronics / Odon
- * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis
- REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown
- Dittoe Public Relations / Indianapolis
- Valve + Meter Performance Marketing / Indianapolis
- BLASTmedia / Indianapolis
- FORCE Communications, LLC / Indianapolis
- Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis
- Fleece Performance Engineering / Pittsboro
- ECS Solutions / Evansville
- Visit Indy / Indianapolis
- * Apex Benefits / Indianapolis
- Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis
- M D Architects, PC / Indianapolis
- Centerfirst / Carmel
- Creative Works / Mooresville
- Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport
- * First Person – NFP / Indianapolis
- The International Center / Indianapolis
- The Mind Trust / Indianapolis
- Integrity Learning Center / Plainfield
- Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers
- LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis
- The Mattison Corporation / Indianapolis
- General Insurance Services / Michigan City
- Network Solutions Inc. / Granger
- Invesque / Carmel
- Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy / Kokomo
- Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis
- Renovia / Indianapolis
- Starin Marketing / Chesterton
Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (38)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- TrueScripts / Washington
- * E-gineering / Indianapolis
- OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw
- Springbuk / Indianapolis
- Performance Services / Indianapolis
- Gibson / South Bend
- Onebridge / Zionsville
- Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis
- Reis-Nichols Jewelers / Indianapolis
- Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis
- OneCause / Indianapolis
- eimagine / Indianapolis
- * SEP / Carmel
- The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis
- The Garrett Companies / Greenwood
- Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis
- HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis
- * Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis
- True Rx Health Strategists / Washington
- Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis
- * J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel
- Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis
- VOSS Automotive, Inc. / Fort Wayne
- * Elements Financial / Indianapolis
- IU Credit Union / Bloomington
- Lauth Group, Inc. / Carmel
- RQAW / Fishers
- Harmony Healthcare IT / South Bend
- United Consulting / Indianapolis
- Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo
- Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington
- Milhaus / Indianapolis
- Unified Group Services, Inc. / Anderson
- Jackson Systems / Indianapolis
- AssuredPartners / Jeffersonville
- Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC / Noblesville
- Heritage Federal Credit Union / Newburgh
- BMWC Constructors / Indianapolis
Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (24)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- CAPTRUST / Chesterton
- Hylant / Multiple locations
- Moser Consulting / Indianapolis
- Kopka Pinkus Dolin / Indianapolis
- * Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis
- * Centier Bank / Merrillville
- Electric Plus, Inc. / Avon
- Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville
- * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis
- Formstack / Fishers
- Zotec Partners / Carmel
- Shepherd Insurance / Carmel
- * FORUM Credit Union / Fishers
- Horton Group / South Bend
- Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital / Carmel
- Impact Networking, LLC / Indianapolis
- MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Indianapolis
- Buckingham Companies / Indianapolis
- * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel
- IPMG / West Lafayette
- American College of Education / Indianapolis
- American Structurepoint / Indianapolis
- Bloomerang / Indianapolis
- * Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne
Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (10)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- Jackson Lewis, P.C. / Indianapolis
- * Edward Jones / Statewide
- ARCO Design/Build / Indianapolis
- * Horseshoe Hammond casino / Hammond
- Protiviti / Indianapolis
- Baker Tilly US, LLP / Indianapolis
- Bastian Solutions / Carmel
- Colliers Indianapolis / Indianapolis
- Nucor Indiana / Crawfordsville
- Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis