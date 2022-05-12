Inside INdiana Business

Chamber unveils ‘Best Places to Work’ rankings

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has released the rankings for the “2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana.” The annual rankings, split into four categories, were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.

The categories of companies include small (between 15-74 U.S. employees); medium (between 75 and 249 U.S. employees); large (between 250 and 999 U.S. employees); and major (1,000 or more U.S. employees).

The No. 1 companies in each category include:

Small: JA Benefits LLC (Bedford)

Medium: TrueScripts (Washington)

Large: CAPTRUST (Chesterton)

Major: Jackson Lewis, P.C. (Indianapolis)

This is the fourth consecutive year for JA Benefits to top the small category. TrueScripts, CAPTRUST, and Jackson Lewis each hit the top spot for the first time.

“For our top winners, I’m so pleased to see a small business like JA Benefits consistently engage its employees and put them first,” Indiana Chamber CEO Kevin Brinegar said in written remarks. “The way the other three leading companies have used survey results in the program to keep improving and ascending is also so impressive. Leveraging this contest to enhance the workplace is really what the program has always been about and why we encourage organizations to take part.”

You can view the full rankings below. Companies marked with an asterisk indicate Hall of Fame businesses.

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (53)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

* JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville Powers & Sons Construction Company / Indianapolis The MDC Group / Noblesville INCOG BioPharma Services / Fishers Magnum Logistics / Plainfield netlogx / Indianapolis Qualifi / Indianapolis Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel Mobile reCell / Fishers Bowe Digital, LLC / Kokomo Conner Insurance / Indianapolis iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel ADVISA / Carmel Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis * Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel Donovan CPAs / Avon Edify / Fishers Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis Banning Engineering / Plainfield Artisan Electronics / Odon * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown Dittoe Public Relations / Indianapolis Valve + Meter Performance Marketing / Indianapolis BLASTmedia / Indianapolis FORCE Communications, LLC / Indianapolis Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. / Indianapolis Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis Fleece Performance Engineering / Pittsboro ECS Solutions / Evansville Visit Indy / Indianapolis * Apex Benefits / Indianapolis Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis M D Architects, PC / Indianapolis Centerfirst / Carmel Creative Works / Mooresville Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport * First Person – NFP / Indianapolis The International Center / Indianapolis The Mind Trust / Indianapolis Integrity Learning Center / Plainfield Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis The Mattison Corporation / Indianapolis General Insurance Services / Michigan City Network Solutions Inc. / Granger Invesque / Carmel Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy / Kokomo Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis Renovia / Indianapolis Starin Marketing / Chesterton

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (38)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

TrueScripts / Washington * E-gineering / Indianapolis OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw Springbuk / Indianapolis Performance Services / Indianapolis Gibson / South Bend Onebridge / Zionsville Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis Reis-Nichols Jewelers / Indianapolis Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis OneCause / Indianapolis eimagine / Indianapolis * SEP / Carmel The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis The Garrett Companies / Greenwood Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis * Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis True Rx Health Strategists / Washington Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis * J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis VOSS Automotive, Inc. / Fort Wayne * Elements Financial / Indianapolis IU Credit Union / Bloomington Lauth Group, Inc. / Carmel RQAW / Fishers Harmony Healthcare IT / South Bend United Consulting / Indianapolis Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington Milhaus / Indianapolis Unified Group Services, Inc. / Anderson Jackson Systems / Indianapolis AssuredPartners / Jeffersonville Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC / Noblesville Heritage Federal Credit Union / Newburgh BMWC Constructors / Indianapolis

Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (24)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

CAPTRUST / Chesterton Hylant / Multiple locations Moser Consulting / Indianapolis Kopka Pinkus Dolin / Indianapolis * Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis * Centier Bank / Merrillville Electric Plus, Inc. / Avon Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis Formstack / Fishers Zotec Partners / Carmel Shepherd Insurance / Carmel * FORUM Credit Union / Fishers Horton Group / South Bend Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital / Carmel Impact Networking, LLC / Indianapolis MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Indianapolis Buckingham Companies / Indianapolis * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel IPMG / West Lafayette American College of Education / Indianapolis American Structurepoint / Indianapolis Bloomerang / Indianapolis * Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne

Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (10)

Company / Primary Indiana Location