Cummins, Isuzu to create prototype battery electric truck

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors Ltd. have agreed to create a prototype medium-duty, battery electric truck. The zero-emissions truck project stems from the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership formed in May 2019.

Cummins will integrate its Power Drive 6000 hybrid electric powertrain into Isuzu’s F-Series truck. After the pilot phase, Isuzu will explore opportunities to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks systems across North America.

“As part of the path to carbon neutrality, it is significant for us to start this joint BEV prototype project in North America. Through our partnership, we commit to continuing to explore further opportunities in the next generation power source, including electric powertrain technologies in addition to the existing powertrain collaboration,” said Koichi Seto, director of the board, and senior executive officer at Isuzu.

The companies said benefiting from each other’s unique strengths, they will seek opportunities to further expand collaborations to drive global growth.