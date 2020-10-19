Indiana chosen for first U.S. Future Mobility District

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Japan-based Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has selected Indiana for its first Future Mobility District in the United States. The nonprofit says the district will “foster innovation and propel research and development in advanced mobility technologies” throughout the state.

The Indiana Future Mobility District is being launched in collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network (ESN).

TMF says the district will allow providers of new advanced mobility technologies – including autonomous vehicles, active curb and parking management and low-to-zero carbon city transit – to further their development in Indiana. The nonprofit says it will leverage ESN’s network of industry and academic partners to fuel testing of such technologies.

“The pace of innovation in mobility is leading to rapid changes in the way people and goods move,” said Paul Mitchell, chief executive officer of ESN. “This Future Mobility District initiative will prepare Indiana for these changes and help ensure that our economy and society benefit from them.”

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger says the district will attract more diverse companies to Indiana and help the state be a leader in the development of mobility-enabled technologies.

“ESN has a long history of supporting sustainable transportation projects in and around central Indiana with a focus on equity,” said Ryan Klem, director of programs at TMF. “Toyota as a company has a long-standing relationship with Indiana, and we as the Toyota Mobility Foundation are delighted to have the opportunity to work together with local communities to help bring the latest innovations in mobility solutions to serve Hoosiers.”

