Inside INdiana Business

Indiana chosen for first U.S. Future Mobility District

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Japan-based Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has selected Indiana for its first Future Mobility District in the United States. The nonprofit says the district will “foster innovation and propel research and development in advanced mobility technologies” throughout the state.

The Indiana Future Mobility District is being launched in collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network (ESN).

TMF says the district will allow providers of new advanced mobility technologies – including autonomous vehicles, active curb and parking management and low-to-zero carbon city transit – to further their development in Indiana. The nonprofit says it will leverage ESN’s network of industry and academic partners to fuel testing of such technologies. 

“The pace of innovation in mobility is leading to rapid changes in the way people and goods move,” said Paul Mitchell, chief executive officer of ESN. “This Future Mobility District initiative will prepare Indiana for these changes and help ensure that our economy and society benefit from them.”

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger says the district will attract more diverse companies to Indiana and help the state be a leader in the development of mobility-enabled technologies.

“ESN has a long history of supporting sustainable transportation projects in and around central Indiana with a focus on equity,” said Ryan Klem, director of programs at TMF. “Toyota as a company has a long-standing relationship with Indiana, and we as the Toyota Mobility Foundation are delighted to have the opportunity to work together with local communities to help bring the latest innovations in mobility solutions to serve Hoosiers.”

You can learn more about the Future Mobility Districts by clicking here.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fatal crash closes I-69 SB, restricts NB lanes near Anderson

Local /

CVS Health to hire 150 in Indianapolis area

Inside INdiana Business /

New Yorker suspends Jeffrey Toobin; report says he exposed himself in videoconference

National /

Former Fort Wayne Pizza Hut HQ repurposed

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.