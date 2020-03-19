Medical device maker expands to Purdue’s Discovery Park

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (Inside INdiana Business) — Zionsville-based Zorion Medical Inc. is expanding its operations with the opening of a project development office at the Convergence Center in Purdue’s Discovery Park District.

The medical device maker will establish the research center at the 20,000-square-foot coworking space Carr Workplaces.

The company is developing fully absorbable implants for use in treating peripheral vascular disease, coronary artery disease, and orthopedics.

Zorion says by establishing office space at Discovery Park, it will have proximity and access to Purdue researchers and labs for early-stage development of devices.

“As we expand our business operations, it is important to be close to our key collaborators at Purdue,” said David Broecker, founder and executive chairman at Zorion.

The company intends to maintain lab and pilot scale, clean room manufacturing operations in Indianapolis.

The Carr Workplaces operation is scheduled to open in May. It will offer 68 private offices for companies.